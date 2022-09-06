pqoiffk391 in  
Security Analyst  

Samsung confirms another data breach

They had another incident earlier in the year too and a bunch of technical data was published online. They are a popular target it seems and I'm wondering who they are contracting with or if there's something more malicious happening. Scary times.


https://www.techradar.com/news/samsung-confirms-data-breach-personal-customer-data-stolen

Names, date of birth and contact info of Samsung US customers leaked.

MCNburry1Business Analyst  
I haven't been contacted but I'll probably get $15 in the mail in a year or two lol

