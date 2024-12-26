ideveloper in  
Poll

Should I accept new offer?

Option 1 : Current compensation 

Base Salary = $174K
Medical + Dental + Life + Vision = $450 per month 

401K = 1% match 
Vacation = 20 days PTO
Medical = 6 days 
*No bonus*

Option 2 : New offer 

Base Salary = $165K
Medical + Dental + Life + Vision = $900 per month 

401K = 3% match 
Vacation = 20 days PTO
Medical = 6 days 
Bonus
Bonus = 4%
Thanksgiving Bonus = 4000$

Which is a better offer ? Option 1: Current offer or Option 2 : New offer. 

Please poll and comment if you could why is one better than the other. 

eightysixerSoftware Engineer  
So I added all that up (very smart btw to explore health insurance cost! that's a $5k per year impact). Option 2 is basically the same total comp, within $1k, IF that 4% bonus actually pays out in full. If it doesn't, it's actually a net negative. (Ignoring the whole time value of money thing with the 401k match, which would actually push Option 2 to be worth less than Option 1 even at full payout). I choose Option 3, negotiate with Option 2. You have a very strong hand here. I would ignore the difference in the 401k match and focus on the total cash comp minus the benefits - in this measure, Option 1 is $168k and Option 2 is $164k. Personally I wouldn't leave Option 1 for less than a $10k bump unless I hated it.
3
ideveloperTechnical  
Thank you for elaborating.

