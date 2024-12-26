Should I accept new offer?

Poll

Option 1 : Current compensation





Base Salary = $174K

Medical + Dental + Life + Vision = $450 per month





401K = 1% match

Vacation = 20 days PTO

Medical = 6 days

*No bonus*





Option 2 : New offer





Base Salary = $165K

Medical + Dental + Life + Vision = $900 per month





401K = 3% match

Vacation = 20 days PTO

Medical = 6 days

Bonus

Bonus = 4%

Thanksgiving Bonus = 4000$





Which is a better offer ? Option 1: Current offer or Option 2 : New offer.





Please poll and comment if you could why is one better than the other.



