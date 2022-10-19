jonsnow1 in
down leveled by Amazon
Hello, currently a tech lead in a startup recently IPOed and doing terribly at the market. I interviewed for Sr.SDE position at Amazon. They came back to me and said they can offer SDE-II role. Is it a good idea to take it ? How soon do you get promoted at Amazon?
was offered 500k originally by the startup which dropped to 250k due to the market.
Amazon offer: 310k
Aucidian20Software Engineer at Domo
My opinion depends on what you want / need right now. The benefit of a startup is usually the exponential gain with time for stock. If the long game isn’t your play, and you don’t enjoy working there you much, then Amazon may be the choice.
4
