jonsnow1 in  
Backend Software Engineer  

down leveled by Amazon

Hello, currently a tech lead in a startup recently IPOed and doing terribly at the market. I interviewed for Sr.SDE position at Amazon. They came back to me and said they can offer SDE-II role. Is it a good idea to take it ? How soon do you get promoted at Amazon?


was offered 500k originally by the startup which dropped to 250k due to the market.

Amazon offer: 310k

21
6224
Sort by:
Aucidian20Software Engineer at Domo 
My opinion depends on what you want / need right now. The benefit of a startup is usually the exponential gain with time for stock. If the long game isn’t your play, and you don’t enjoy working there you much, then Amazon may be the choice.
4

About

Public

Software Engineer

Members

80,482