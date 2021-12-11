Westside313 in
Portfolio/Pet Projects on resumes
What are some good projects to impress recruiters or hiring managers? I've heard & seen so many answers. I'm really curious on what the community thinks?
Major
For entry level/junior folks, being able to describe the project and its value to the users is more important than what it actually does. You can build a simple random Pokemon generator and if it attracts 200k users, then that's a good data point to use.
jinyung2
definitely agree with you on this one, "value to user" or "solves a business problem" type projects seem like a great idea where you show an understanding for the a bit of the operation and business side.
