Salary or Title?

I have recently been looking for a new role. At the start of my search, I had a Sr SE II role at my current employer, so I was looking for both Sr SE II roles and higher (Staff level).





Right before the final interview rounds for a Sr SE II role, I got an unexpected promotion to Staff. I also learned the new opportunity has additional levels before getting to a staff level which I was unaware of. However, the total compensation for the new role is higher.





I'm curious how others think about title/role vs. salary in these situations. I don't want to "take a step back" right after getting a promotion, but the higher comp. is appealing.