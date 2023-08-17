whendu in
Salary or Title?
I have recently been looking for a new role. At the start of my search, I had a Sr SE II role at my current employer, so I was looking for both Sr SE II roles and higher (Staff level).
Right before the final interview rounds for a Sr SE II role, I got an unexpected promotion to Staff. I also learned the new opportunity has additional levels before getting to a staff level which I was unaware of. However, the total compensation for the new role is higher.
I'm curious how others think about title/role vs. salary in these situations. I don't want to "take a step back" right after getting a promotion, but the higher comp. is appealing.
23
11308
Sort by:
YUHIYOLSoftware Engineer
I think job titles are almost all basically arbitrary at this point. A Staff Engineer at one company might only be considered a Senior Engineer at another, while another company doesn't even have Staff engineers, they have Principal engineers, etc... Interestingly, I think that was the original point of why Levels.fyi was founded lol. I think the biggest thing to focus on is the scope, breadth, and depth of work you do. What're your job responsibilities with the Staff promotion? How do they compare to the New Role? Whichever role has more responsibilities, larger scope, etc. that's going to be the "promotion" to focus on, not the job title. And then for comp, you should think, does the compensation make sense for the responsibilities? If they're going to pay you less to do more, then does it make sense for you to stay just to get the "promotion" experience?
29
19g614l3k6kkeuFull-Stack Software Engineer
Yep, I was going to say scope is the most important. That's what interviewers will ask about, no so much title.
(I think salary is a fairly good proxy for scope. The more comp, generally the more responsibility + scope)
(I think salary is a fairly good proxy for scope. The more comp, generally the more responsibility + scope)
5
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,471