19g615l10zavsz in
Grad Role Advice
Hi All,
I an looking for some advice in order to strength my position going into application season for Grad roles.
after a difficult season applying for internships, any advice for programs, personal projects etc that I can do enhance my chances?
thank you
5
2132
Sort by:
undertoneSoftware Engineer
I'd say it's all about volume. Apply to everything, take a look at all the companies on levels leaderboard and shoot over apps + emails to recruiters. Don't let the rejections let you down, just keep applying. My application rate was something like 3% when I first started in the industry. So 3 responses for 100 applications. One material difference for me was putting unique side projects (not just class projects) on my resume catered towards some of my top company choices. Always caught peoples eyes.
5
19g615l10zavszComputer Science
thank you for your response! I will definitely give the unique side projects a go!
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,307