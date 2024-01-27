Wanting to get into Data Science

Hi y'all, I'm a first year grad student at UMass Amherst getting my master's in stats. I really want to get into Data Science (particularly in either finance or bioinformatics) but here are some caveats. 1. I only have research with the NSF during my undergrad and I ran my own business building trading algorithms based on that research for a little over a year and a half. 2. I'm really not confident in my coding while I'm much more confident in my stats knowledge. I don't practice enough and honestly have no idea how to start practicing in the realm of DS projects. I honestly use chatGPT way too much as a crutch. 3. I want to find work right now which means I can either work full time and move to studying part time or vice versa. I would really appreciate any suggestions you guys would have for someone in my position. I've tried entering the work force after my undergrad in stats and informatics but I had zero luck. Thank you guys for hearing me out!