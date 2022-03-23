portland in
Snap has officially implemented PIP for bottom 10% of performers 👀
Anyone have any more details on what the Snap PIP policy entails? Several employees told me there were rumors which were confirmed to be true just recently. Generally pretty negative sentiment around this overall though, and it seems like managers have complete discretion over who gets PIP-ed.
minatoSoftware Engineer at Amazon
Its an after effect of hiring tons of people from Amazon
12
19g616l0tqzdlnSoftware Engineer
Oof
2
