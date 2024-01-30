Calculatron99 in
ByteDance/TikTok new vesting schedule
ByteDance is updating their stock grant vesting schedules!
Old: 15/25/25/35 - Vests yearly
New: 20/25/25/30 - Vests quarterly with a 1 year cliff.
A lot more of a traditional approach it seems
5
4905
Sort by:
ApplebottomjeansSoftware Engineer
When will this “stock” be sellable? Answer is probably never.
1
anonymoususername769
They do buybacks of their own stock on some regular cadence. I know folks who sold their RSUs like this.
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,519