Calculatron99  
Business Analyst  

ByteDance/TikTok new vesting schedule

ByteDance is updating their stock grant vesting schedules!


Old: 15/25/25/35 - Vests yearly


New: 20/25/25/30 - Vests quarterly with a 1 year cliff.


A lot more of a traditional approach it seems

Applebottomjeans  
When will this “stock” be sellable? Answer is probably never.
1
anonymoususername769 
They do buybacks of their own stock on some regular cadence. I know folks who sold their RSUs like this.

