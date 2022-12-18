RichNinja in
Offer: stocks vesting schedule not in writing
Hi,
I just got an offer for a software position and they just mentioned the stock amount I will get. Recruiter says those will vest over 3 years and there is a quarterly vesting schedule. However, nothing is given in writing about the vesting schedule, is that okay? or they should make it clear in writing?
17d5er3khje4fhSoftware Engineer
I'd check with the recruiter. Usually most companies have an entirely separate document outlining the stock incentives plan. It's usually referenced in the offer letter. There it mentions exactly how much vests at what cadence, and whether there's a cliff.
