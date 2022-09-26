semestersover in
Crypto hype is fading guys
According to the global head of payments at JPMorgan Chase, the firm is seeing “very little” demand for cryptocurrencies as a payment method compared to just six months ago. Crypto is in the middle of a major downturn as you all know and I'm not surprised the gold rush is over. For now? Probably.
9
1573
Sort by:
malwaredefenseSecurity Software Engineer
Crypto is still a $900b plus market. It's down just like any other thing right now. I dont think it's as bad as people want it to be
4
g3792ju1bfby31Frontend Software Engineer
There are more than 20,000 cryptocurrency projects out there that represent the entire $982 billion crypto market to be exact. I agree, this market is only being affected by the state of the world, not an inehrent flaw of the market
3
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,372