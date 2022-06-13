Github Pay Zones

19g6vl2v2ctji in
Wanted to post about this to educate potential new Hubbers since Github doesn't seem to publish this externally anywhere. Your total compensation at Github largely depends on your "zone" (where you are reporting that you live). Each zone seems to be a 10% either increase or decrease depending on which way you are going. Example: A 150k salary in Chicago Metro (Zone 2) converted to Ohio (Zone 3) will be around 135k, while 135k in Ohio will be converted to 150k if you move to Connecticut (Zone 2).
Noting that this is for USA peoples. #github #compensation
I'd be ok with a max 10% spread between the highest and lowest tier zone... but a 17% adjustment for living in Atlanta (for example) would be extremely demotivating. Better at that rate to work remotely as a freelancer, at global pay.
The numbers @undertone quoted are for Roblox, not Github. The difference between San Francisco (highest) and Atlanta (Zone 3) would actually be a 20% difference.
