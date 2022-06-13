Wanted to post about this to educate potential new Hubbers since Github doesn't seem to publish this externally anywhere. Your total compensation at Github largely depends on your "zone" (where you are reporting that you live). Each zone seems to be a 10% either increase or decrease depending on which way you are going. Example: A 150k salary in Chicago Metro (Zone 2) converted to Ohio (Zone 3) will be around 135k, while 135k in Ohio will be converted to 150k if you move to Connecticut (Zone 2).





Noting that this is for USA peoples. #github #compensation





XRef: https://www.teamblind.com/post/Github-Pay-Zones-DBq5fJca