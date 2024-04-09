Part time Amazon SDEs?

I'm thinking of going part time. I have a disability which makes full time work difficult and stressful but not impossible.





I want to know if anyone is an SDE at Amazon and works part time.





Various jurisdictions protect an employee's right to request a change to part-time and have it considered by their employer. Approval seems discretionary for the employer (at least where I'm from), although employers are expected to have a valid business reason.





So I'm wondering if any Amazon engineers have successfully moved to part time,

(or had their request rejected).





Under what grounds did you request the change? What was the outcome? Any tips for me?