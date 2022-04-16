dutchBlizzard in  
Software Engineering Manager  

Please evaluate this offer and suggest!

Basically, the title and the numbers are in Euros.


Also, holding an offer from MS for a similar base, wondering which would be better?


Thanks.


company icon
Datadog
Engineering Lead
Amsterdam
Total per year
$350K
Level
Unsure
Base
$145K
Total stock grant
$180K
Bonus
$25K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
7 Years
4
2681
19g615l2206coiProduct Manager  
You will likely get more stock with MSFT (and it's less volatile)
1
dutchBlizzardSoftware Engineering Manager  
MSFT has offered less in stock, 115k

