Please evaluate this offer and suggest!
Basically, the title and the numbers are in Euros.
Also, holding an offer from MS for a similar base, wondering which would be better?
Thanks.
Datadog
Engineering Lead
Amsterdam
Total per year
$350K
Level
Unsure
Base
$145K
Total stock grant
$180K
Bonus
$25K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
7 Years
4
2681
19g615l2206coiProduct Manager
You will likely get more stock with MSFT (and it's less volatile)
1
dutchBlizzardSoftware Engineering Manager
MSFT has offered less in stock, 115k
