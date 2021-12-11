19g617kx0o5dz0 in
Any experience with Pathrise.com?
The company is legit and has some great resources for finding a new role. Has anyone on here used them and had a good experience
When I asked one of the mentors about product designer salaries at companies like Facebook he thought $200k+ would be very high. Is the data on levels way off from reality or is it focused on tech hub located employees?
Pathrise reached out to me on linkedin a while back and tried to get me scheduled with a mentor. The first two completely flaked and did not show up at the agreed upon time, the third person I actually got to talk to was a new grad, who also explained their business model of taking something like 5~9% of your income for the first however many months if you work with Pathrise. I decided it wasn't really worth my time 😅
There are so many of those companies now. They claim to teach you how to study DSAs and interviews but they also seem disorganized. I think it could be the last resort for some people but there are just so many free resources out there.
