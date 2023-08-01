cloudleaf in
How well should I know a language to put it on my CV?
Hey folks!
I've been learning Python recently. It's been a few weeks. I can solve Leetcode problems using it without much issue. Though, if an interviewer were to ask me deep, under-the-hood questions, I wouldn't know the answer.
The question: Is that level of Python good enough to put on my resume?
Background:
- I'm a frontend developer, very comfortable with JS, React, etc
- I know Python but not all of its nuances like I know JS.
- I comfortable using Python, but haven't used with something like Django yet.
Thank you!
Leetcode level knowledge is good. I would say maybe anther requirement is some familiarity with the language eco system, like how to start a project, install a package, etc. They should not be asking under the hood questions. They may ask about certain python frameworks, but imo this does not count as python knowledge, but knowledge of that specific framework
