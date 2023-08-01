How well should I know a language to put it on my CV?

Hey folks!









I've been learning Python recently. It's been a few weeks. I can solve Leetcode problems using it without much issue. Though, if an interviewer were to ask me deep, under-the-hood questions, I wouldn't know the answer.





The question: Is that level of Python good enough to put on my resume?





Background:

- I'm a frontend developer, very comfortable with JS, React, etc

- I know Python but not all of its nuances like I know JS.

- I comfortable using Python, but haven't used with something like Django yet.





Thank you!