Lem in
LinkedIn UI Job On Hold
Hey everyone,
I posted a few months back about this LinkedIn interview for a UI position and while the good news is that I passed the interview, the recruiter told me that they are holding off on hiring new people at the moment until things cool off with the economy...
Do you all think that as long as I keep periodically checking in with them I will get an offer?
4
3941
Sort by:
14w6392ueh37Software Engineer
No. Keep interviewing. Reaching out periodically is a waste of your time.
15
DbarsBackend Software Engineer
Agreed. Even if you reach back out, by the time they're hiring again it will likely restart the process with additional candidates. It's not like you'll just get the old offer off of a "pause"
2
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482