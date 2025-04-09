Move from Google -> Meta

Poll

I am already at Google. I am quite close to accepting an offer from Meta. However, I'm still unsure if this is the right decision. Some things to note:





Moving from L to L+1

Comp is generally better

I love the team and work I do at Google. Only reason I have considered the move is the hurdles with going to L+1 internally and want for a higher pay. It seems that it will at-least take 18 months to get there. Also my org has become quite hectic and I do almost 55 hours every week. Thus. thought I might as well do it for Meta where I get paid more.





Given the looming threat of a recession and Meta's recent performance based layoffs and culture shift is this the right move? Should I stay put at Google where I've been for half a decade? What are some downsides of leaving Google for Meta?





How does annual equity refreshers and salary increments compare between the two for those who have done similar transfers?







