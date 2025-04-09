Poll
Move from Google -> Meta
I am already at Google. I am quite close to accepting an offer from Meta. However, I'm still unsure if this is the right decision. Some things to note:
- Moving from L to L+1
- Comp is generally better
I love the team and work I do at Google. Only reason I have considered the move is the hurdles with going to L+1 internally and want for a higher pay. It seems that it will at-least take 18 months to get there. Also my org has become quite hectic and I do almost 55 hours every week. Thus. thought I might as well do it for Meta where I get paid more.
Given the looming threat of a recession and Meta's recent performance based layoffs and culture shift is this the right move? Should I stay put at Google where I've been for half a decade? What are some downsides of leaving Google for Meta?
How does annual equity refreshers and salary increments compare between the two for those who have done similar transfers?
Select one
48 participants