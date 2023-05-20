Need advice (expected salary higher than salary budget)

I recently applied to a healthtech startup. Did interviews and all went well. But today I received email stating that my expected salary is above the salary budget set for the role. They liked me but cannot move forward due to high expected salary. They wished me luck and didnt ask if we can negotiate the salary.





I am interested in joining the company and will take lower salary.

So I need your advice. Should I reply and ask them to negotiate the salary or just let it be.





I'm seeking advice as the company didn't ask me if I would like to negotiate the salary. Instead they just said I was a great fit for the company but they couldn't afford, and sent best wishes.

Hi guys,