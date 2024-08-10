Working remotely for US company while living in Canada?

I'm curious if anyone has successfully been hired for any data science positions that are remote in the US while living in Canada (especially in the last year or so). I desperately want to do this because it seems like the golden ticket to actually make a decent living in this country.





But I get the feeling that all my applications are insta-rejected, possibly because there is no reason to select a candidate who comes with the headache of visa sponsorship when they have so many other applicants in this competitive environment. Thoughts/advice?