Recs on learning & dev for experienced PM’s?

Hi all! My company has a budget for us to spend for learning & development purposes. They're pretty leniant on what that exactly looks like - courses, memberships, conferences, etc.

A lot of what I see are courses geared towards PM's with no experience or people trying to break into PM. I was wondering if there are any recommendations that proved useful to PM's with some experience.

Thank you, really appreciate the perspective!
Reforge is your best bet, but Product Talk deep dives are also great
Seconded on Reforge
