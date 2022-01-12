Zaheer in
🚀 January Welcome Thread: Intro yourself in the comments! 🎉
Happy New Year 🎂🥂 and welcome to the new Levels.fyi Community - a place to chat and grow your career! Our community is still mostly under wraps but we're starting to roll out invites to people on our waitlist. Ask questions, share advice, get answers and connect with people! Our mission is to help people build better careers and this community is here to help you. We have a team of coaches including recruiters and engineering mentors from the top tech companies that'll be frequently on here to answer any questions you have!
Comment below and intro yourself to help us kick things off! Have feedback? Email us at hello@levels.fyi!
Hello everyone! So nice to be connected to a budding new community of like-minded individuals in the tech and engineering industry! My name is Harry and I graduated from University of California, San Diego with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science in 2014. My college technical experience centered heavily around Software Development, and then I transitioned into Front-end Development as my first real job after college. Held it for almost a year and then I transitioned heavily into Web Development for 6 years doing freelancing, agency-work, consulting, and training. Although I've been involved with the Computer Science culture for about 12 years, I still have so much to learn, to experience, and to experiment with. I absolutely love to build interactive experiences and beautifully crafted designs, which is why I've built Front-end for so long. During my time in doing freelancing, I ended up becoming a yoga instructor. I am so blessed to have worked in an agency where they supported my dreams and aspirations. They ended up being my first yoga students. I was unable to land a full time technical role so I decided to teach yoga while I was building websites. So half my time was teaching yoga and my other half was doing agency work. In the last two years, I ended up teaching yoga 75-90% of my time. During my process of soul-searching in the last year, I decided that I wanted to code for my career, and teach yoga as my hobby. Although, I did not land that Google or Apple job fresh out of college, I knew that I was just so intrigued and inspired to develop myself alongside Computer Science. I am a creative artist, so problem solving through technology doesn't come naturally to me. That did not stop me from chasing those difficult, fun, and challenging projects. For 2022, I accepted a full time contract for a in-house agency where I get to develop my ReactJS skill-set, Computer Science habits, and DevOps. I am extremely grateful and humbled to accept the offer; I am genuinely excited for my return back to tech. Can't wait to connect and get to know y'all. Maybe we'll create something together that'll bring a lot of good vibrations to the world. Much love, Harry
Hey Harry, I'm a recent grad as well! Any projects you're working on or thinking about working on?
