ThoughtSpot Bangalore reviews

does any one has some feedback on ThoughtSpot, in particular its Bangalore office ? Hows the work environment there ?
what should be ctc for staff engineer in bangalore ?
I've heard it's actually a decent work environment there. Decent work life balance and management seems in tune with people and working to make it solid. Unsure of CTC though
okay, thanks for sharing.
