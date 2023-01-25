designninja in  
Product Designer  

Transition from Senior to Principal at a MAANG

Hey, L6 Product Designer (senior) here trying to get to L7 (principal) at a MAANG - specifically, Amazon. On a team with decent visibility within my sub-org. Any guidance or advice to work towards that promotion? What really matters in a talent review? I'd like to accomplish the goal by March 2024.

3
3302
TwoDoubleCheeseProduct Designer  
If you can deliver. If you have a track record of deliverables and a way to show how you’ve grown teams it’s no different really
2
Sharyo123 
Your right

