DS vs MLE vs AS?
I heard that ppl who are fresh out of school with stats/ds credentials have some tough decisions to make when picking their first role. Is it true that you can make more in mle and applied sci than you can as a ds? Is this true?
Data Scientist
Like anonpanda said it depends on the definition of DS vs AS etc. but at most companies its true that if your job is more ML/production code focused than you will make more than some doing more product analysis focused DS work. However there are a lot of FAANG/Unicorn type tech companies where product DS are paid at the same tier as SWE/MLE/Algo-DS. Places like uber/airbnb/doordash for example
