Who else is snapping at recruiters and getting snapped back at
In the job description (jd) it said they wanted someone with 10 yoe with python. I have 4.
Now, take a guess who's resume on dice.com (where they got my contatct info from) has an objective statement as the very first sentence that says "Objective: obtain a remote software developer role using one of the following languages: Swift, Kotlin, Python, or Javascript."
.......... and now guess how many recruiters called me today asking me to move to texas and California. Please give me a guess so I have an excuse to start keeping a tally.
13
1783
Web Developer
Pretty Toxic responses, where a specific "not interested" would suffice. I would never be okay with such a person being my coworker.
3
iOS Engineer
Just called a recruiter a dumb cunt 5 min ago.
🤷♂️
🤷♂️
