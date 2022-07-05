Who else is snapping at recruiters and getting snapped back at

In the job description (jd) it said they wanted someone with 10 yoe with python. I have 4.





Now, take a guess who's resume on dice.com (where they got my contatct info from) has an objective statement as the very first sentence that says "Objective: obtain a remote software developer role using one of the following languages: Swift, Kotlin, Python, or Javascript."





.......... and now guess how many recruiters called me today asking me to move to texas and California. Please give me a guess so I have an excuse to start keeping a tally.