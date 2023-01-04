19g615kz6gg33z in  
Do experienced professionals find it difficult to learn the DSA for the first time for switching jobs?

Based on my 10 years of experience in the software industry, I would rate myself as average when it comes to tech skills. Would it be necessary to learn DSA, LLD, and HLD in preparation for interviews at big technology companies? I don't feel comfortable doing this at the moment given my current experiences. How would I make that happen?

madscienceSoftware Engineer  
DSA is going to be pretty important for FAANG level companies. You can take a look at this resource here for more insight! https://www.techinterviewhandbook.org/software-engineering-interview-guide/
