Anyone in tech in financial services able to snag a fully remote role?

Had 3 rounds wirh fidelity for ios dev role. They want you on site in 3-6 months in a shitty high col fidi district on some coast city.





I like to test the waters with recruiters at places like DB and wells fargo to see if the recruiters are offering remote or if they're playing hardball. And sadly a lot of them are playing hardball like this DB one in the pic attached. I also know citi bank is damn desperate to get ios devs in texas and nobody is moving lol. The recruiters are snapping at me hahahah.