Does anyone have experience in the Amazon Operations Finance Rotation Program, or know anyone who was in the program?
I recently accepted an offer into the program and was looking for if anyone had any insight on it? What cities is the program in, pacing of the program, remote work ability, etc.?
unfortunately don't know anyone :( But this sounds like something your recruiter can give you a lot of insight on.
