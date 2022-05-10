19g6vl2ywk3xv in
OCI SA interview help
Can someone please share loop interview tips for OCI SA (IC4).
CoffeeplsSolution Architect
I did my rounds for SA interviews a few months back and the industry standard interview seems to be behavioral with the manager, then with the team with some technical questions and role-play scenarios. And then wrapping things up with a mock customer demo.
19g6vl2ywk3xvTechnical Program Manager
Thank you for your response. Can you please share some details about the demo. What was the requirement and how did you prepare?
