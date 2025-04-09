ramenenjoyer in  
Software Engineer  

Google is paying engineers to do nothing

Google's AI division--Deepmind--has put some engineers on pretty aggressive non-competes, even paying them to do nothing.


Instead of letting these engineers go to competitors, Google is willing to pay some engineers full salaries for a whole year after leaving Google, as long as they don't go to a competitor.


Crazy stuff lol, CA has this outlawed I'm pretty sure, but these specific examples are from UK-based engineers.


News story here: https://techcrunch.com/2025/04/07/google-is-allegedly-paying-some-ai-staff-to-do-nothing-for-a-year-rather-than-join-rivals/?guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLw&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAABc-ALfKvs639cTueG7aushAH7kc91257YsyhFtLxZXYrt34ViwNvR7zphMD2LKhPI-fiarsr77uCGNC0kIIc-PECCwbWYqACHV31UOwprt_PIa2juTiZtJh3KKjJb4XD8eHwgpPKKlCuZdZelDHGt3WWcxZO9LwEj50Ftlis_eu

Google is allegedly paying some AI staff to do nothing for a year rather than join rivals | TechCrunch

Google is allegedly paying some AI staff to do nothing for a year rather than join rivals | TechCrunch

Google's AI division, DeepMind, has reportedly resorted to using 'aggressive' noncompete agreements for some AI staff in the U.K.

techcrunch.com
11
5110
Sort by:
therasSoftware Engineer  
And they're complaining?? 😭 Get me one of those jobs!!
17
happyjalapenoProduct Designer  
Seriously. You can use a year at crazy full salary to do whatever you want. Spend sometime chilling and some time learning how to be even better at your job without having to produce. It's an amazing place to be.
4

About

Public

Tech

Members

740,582