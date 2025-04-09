Google is paying engineers to do nothing

Google's AI division--Deepmind--has put some engineers on pretty aggressive non-competes, even paying them to do nothing.





Instead of letting these engineers go to competitors, Google is willing to pay some engineers full salaries for a whole year after leaving Google, as long as they don't go to a competitor.





Crazy stuff lol, CA has this outlawed I'm pretty sure, but these specific examples are from UK-based engineers.





News story here: https://techcrunch.com/2025/04/07/google-is-allegedly-paying-some-ai-staff-to-do-nothing-for-a-year-rather-than-join-rivals/?guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLw&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAABc-ALfKvs639cTueG7aushAH7kc91257YsyhFtLxZXYrt34ViwNvR7zphMD2LKhPI-fiarsr77uCGNC0kIIc-PECCwbWYqACHV31UOwprt_PIa2juTiZtJh3KKjJb4XD8eHwgpPKKlCuZdZelDHGt3WWcxZO9LwEj50Ftlis_eu