Brajesh Kumar Yadav in
looking opportunity in Canada location
I am a lead consultant and have 15+ years of IT experience. during my tenure, I worked with multiple front-end and back-end technologies and led a maximum capacity of 14 people till now.
I wanted to inform you that I submitted my application for Canada Permanent Residency (PR) approximately 3-4 months ago, and my profile is currently in the express entry pool.
job offers would greatly assist me in expediting the PR process and also securing a job in Canada. I am available to join immediately if an opportunity arises.
Thank you for your attention.
Regards
Brajesh
2007
I don't have any referrals or help to provide, but I'd suggest checking out Levels' job board, which may help with some leads for jobs! https://www.levels.fyi/jobs/location/
