How to break into Aerospace





My passion is with aerospace, and my goal is to wrote flight software. Ideally with a private space org or NASA.





Given that web development is quite different from writting flight software (in terms of tech stack, fault tolerance, etc), how would you reccommend I prepare myself to break in?





Any tips/suggestions for projects, open source and DIY, or general wisdom would be appreciated. The more specific the better!





Thanks, Cheers.

I am currently 2.5 yrs into my career as a SWE with a large tax firm building web apps.