How to break into Aerospace
I am currently 2.5 yrs into my career as a SWE with a large tax firm building web apps.
My passion is with aerospace, and my goal is to wrote flight software. Ideally with a private space org or NASA.
Given that web development is quite different from writting flight software (in terms of tech stack, fault tolerance, etc), how would you reccommend I prepare myself to break in?
Any tips/suggestions for projects, open source and DIY, or general wisdom would be appreciated. The more specific the better!
Thanks, Cheers.
smawivhbHardware Engineer
Have you considered drones? I think if you could work on a flight program for them, that'd be a very clear sign to potential aviation companies that you have a sincere passion for the field. Jumping from finance to aviation seems like a big jump. Not saying its impossible, or that its hard, just not common?
TryrebootSoftware Engineer at Ryan
Yep definitely not common. Getting a dev job out of college (2020) was my main goal, industry specificity was secondary at the time. Drones sound like a great idea. I’m aware of some open source flight software projects to look at. Thanks for the comment!
