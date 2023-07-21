Looking for opportunities.

Hi everyone 👋,





I am Mario Pineda, a passionate and motivated Frontend Developer based in Houston, TX, with a strong foundation in web development technologies. Currently, I am on the lookout for exciting opportunities as an Intern or Entry-Level Frontend Developer to further enhance my skills and contribute to innovative projects within the tech industry.





Let's connect and explore potential collaborations or opportunities together. I am open to valuable insights, advice, and networking opportunities in the tech industry. Feel free to reach out to me via LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/pineda-mario or through my email at mariopineda179@gmail.com





Thank you for your time, and I'm excited to take the next step in my journey as a Frontend Developer!











