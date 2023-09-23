Changing job as a software engineer

Hi guys,

I have been working as a software engineer for more than 4 years now at a midsize company. I also just finished my master's degree in CS from a well-known university. My plan was to look for a better job at a high-tech company with a higher salary after graduation; however, given the market's situation, I am so hopeless. I have been leetcoding and preparing, but I have not applied for any jobs yet. I feel like I have no chance given the competition. My current salary is low, and I need to make more money to pay for my student debts. I don't know what to do :(



