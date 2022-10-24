Avet Mooran in
Anyone here working at AWS commerce platform?
I am in team matching between AWS storage and AWS commerce platform. I have friends in the storage area to get feedback about the org but not about commerce platform. I thought to see if there is any feedback about them in the commujity.
ch8tterSoftware Engineer
Not in commerce but saw posts online about the culture being very cliquey, new comers have to earn their stripes. Dont think thats unique but a necessity in a company as large as amz
