John in
Career Switch to Game development
I've been a software engineer for 5+ years and I want to switch to game development. Any advice on the best way to go about doing that? I was considering a BootCamp for game development like vertexschool.com, but I'm not sure if this is the most financially effective or time-effective way to go about this considering I already have plenty of engineering/coding experience. Thoughts?
11
2667
Sort by:
ThatguyOverthereFull Stack
Long hour plus less compensation than other software industry roles. Make certain you really love game development.
7
tonymishlerSoftware Engineering Manager
Being underpaid and overworked sounds like a great way to fall out of love with it.
2
About
Public
Video Game Designer
Members
646