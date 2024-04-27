Need suggestion on Looker and Data Analytics
Hey everyone,
I'm reaching out to gather some insights and advice regarding Looker and data analytics. I'm particularly interested in hearing from individuals who have experience with Looker or similar tools.
To clarify, I'm not looking for generic responses or "likes." Instead, I'm genuinely interested in learning about your experiences, challenges, and successes with Looker. Whether you're a seasoned pro or just starting out, your perspective would be incredibly valuable to me.
I also check this: https://cloud.google.com/looker/docs/changing-filter-suggestions But I have not found any solution.
Please feel free to share your thoughts, tips, or any resources you've found helpful in mastering Looker and excelling in the realm of data analytics.
Thanks in advance!
How well it works for you depends on how you set it up just like any database or data structure. I came into a setup where all the original authors were gone, and it was a challenge as we had numerous data sources, similar names for different data points and none of the dimensions had information (it was one of the first things we researched so we could document the info).
The dashboards you can create can be very useful for your customers and leadership. You can allow or disallow the ability to drop down into the data itself - be very careful as if the mouseover info is not well done, you'll be fielding a lot of customer issues tickets that are not issues.
The online Google docs and courses are a great starting point. Also keep your eye on the Arcade (go.qwiklabs.com/arcade) as they have had some tracks that focus on Looker.