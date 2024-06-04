Exploring career change options for a Chemistry teacher

My wife had a master's of science degree in Chemistry and has taught chemistry at high school level and above in India for more than a decade. She is currently looking forward to make a career change. She is interested in exploring career opportunities in tech however we don't know what's the best path forward for her in US. We are looking at options like career in data science, maybe chemical/material science engineering, AI or computational chemistry etc. She is open to option of pursuing few graduate level courses or a university degree. However she is not sure what is that she wants to do after studies. All she cares about is 5 day work and work-life balance which she wasn't getting it when she was chemistry teacher for competitive exams at a coaching institute in India. She is still open to exploring teaching as an option maybe in high school, community college or lecture at university however she is not sure how hectic is the academic environment here in the US compared to her experience in India. Any suggestions on what options or path she can explore would be really helpful