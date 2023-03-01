hazard002 in
SDE opportunities in UAE- Dubai, Abu Dhabi
Hello everyone!
I'm currently working as an SDE with 1.5 yr experience in Bangalore, India. However I'm looking for new opportunites in UAE( Dubai, Abu Dhabi) . I would like to know which organizations hire internationally and what would the avg pay be ? Any additional info related to the same would be really helpful !
MaraSoftware Engineer at Fidelity Investments
I think you're better off staying in Bangalore and building your career there. The UAE does not have a strong tech market.
hazard002Software Engineer
Is it the same for companies like Noon, Careem - which have positive reviews online ??
