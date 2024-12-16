Interview preparation

I'm a FULL Stack SDE with 6 yoe (java spring , angular Kafka microservices stacks).

I want to know what all should I prepare for in order to get into the big tech companies like MAANG , Salesforce , etc. I'm currently working with CITI for the past 2 years.

Please help me with the preparation strategy in terms of what all should I start preparing (subjects topics etc. and how to grab opportunities(don't have referrals , would rely on LinkedIn so far). I'm planning to start giving interviews by March 2025.

TIA

