Dustin Diaz in
Still Hiring in Tech
In lieu of layoffs and thousands looking for new roles -- A few of us in a recent RIF situation just launched a new site this week: Still Hiring!
We are friends of Levels and hope the community finds it valuable!
TheTechGuyUser Experience / Human Computer Interaction (HCI) at Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University
The website shows application error. Are you guys hiring by any chance? I think I could jump in and fix it :p
HeadOfEngSoftware Engineering Manager
It's back up. Better up the number of processes
