Can you apply to more than one role in a company?
Are you able to apply to more than one role in a company and go through the process for both roles in parallel? I'm qualified for both roles, but just want to make sure I can be in consideration for both of them officially
AlwaysRockSoftware Engineer
You can. Depending on the size of the company they may actually interview you separately in different tracks or just once and decide based on the interviews. I don't know of any companies that will give offers for multiple roles. I know several people who were approved for an offer for 2 two different roles at Microsoft and several folks who cleared the product and engineering tracks at Facebook. They were always asked which role they preferred before an offer was made.
