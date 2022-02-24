19g6xkw1caynf in
Privacy position at... Facebook!?
Someone reached out to me recently about interviewing for a manager position within the Privacy and Strategic Programs teams at ...Meta!
Given that Meta has threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from Europe in a struggle over data privacy laws (GDPR, etc.) this seems like an area you simply could not pay me enough money to touch. Everyone who works in this area at Facebook must be looking for any imaginable exit. It's all over the news and not in a good way.
Am I thinking about this incorrectly? What do all of you think?
3
3430
Sort by:
kas234ka3sa2Product Manager
That's one way of looking at it. Another is that most people may think like you and thus this is an opportunity to come in and make a big dent tackling a really hard problem. If you can solve privacy at FB you can solve at any other company or tackle other complex problems at other companies.
6
19g6xkw1caynfTechnical Program Manager
Appreciate the notion of "betting on myself," going in, and doing a stellar job in a complex situation. But if I were to do that, I would be expecting higher comp for *this* position than a similar role dealing with virtually any other type of program. Significantly higher comp. How do I state that to a recruiter or hiring manager, and when? During the initial convo? Upon receiving an offer? And how does one say that tactfully?
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,303