Privacy position at... Facebook!?

Someone reached out to me recently about interviewing for a manager position within the Privacy and Strategic Programs teams at ...Meta!

Given that Meta has threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from Europe in a struggle over data privacy laws (GDPR, etc.) this seems like an area you simply could not pay me enough money to touch. Everyone who works in this area at Facebook must be looking for any imaginable exit. It's all over the news and not in a good way.

Am I thinking about this incorrectly? What do all of you think?