COFFEE CHAT?
Has anyone ever had a virtual coffee chat with any sort of managing director at a company? If so how should i approach this?
ce2u842nhTechnical Program Manager
Thats great! coffee chats should be a more informal opportunity to get to know your colleagues and try to establish a relationship that could present new projects or opportunities. Consider it like a casual interview, maybe even a new friend date. Don't be too work oriented but also keep it professional
