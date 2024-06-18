Is becoming a Kubestronaut worth it?

I've been doing tech support for over 5 years and I've been wanting to break out of it for a while. I graduated with a bachelors of software engineering but I never applied to a SWE role, and with my experience, entry level SWE jobs don't pay very well, and I wouldn't be a good fit in the first place. I'm thinking if I become a kubestronaut, I would demonstrate that I have the right skills for a cloud engineering role or SRE. It's also a plus because there are fewer than 300 people worldwide that hold this certification.





Appreciate any guidance.