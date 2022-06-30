19g6vl27sqrb6 in
Amazon SDE assessment 06/29/22
Hey does anyone know which questions amazon is asking in their sde assessment right now?
Thanks
The recruiter said all the assessments are the same...?
3
1540
Sort by:
19g618l1f888w7Software Engineer
Hi, I’m preparing for the specific company interview on leetcode. It has a section in header “interview”>”assessment”, there you can pick a company and a step (like phone, on-site etc). I hope they did their job good and it is matching with the reality.
2
3nfqwIJefsSoftware Engineer
ya, this was what I have used also: https://leetcode.com/discuss/interview-question/2021200/amazon-sde-ii-online-assessment-questions-may-2022
1
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,481