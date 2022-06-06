CoffeeAndMatcha in
Edit posts?
How would y'all feel about adding an edit option for posts?
Made a longer post that was harder to edit on my phone while writing, since scrolling didn't work cleanly. After posting, I noticed a couple of grammar and spelling mistakes I can't now clean up 😅
If we want to keep content as originally posted, I understand not building out this functionality though. That may actually be a neat concept for a platform like this.
zuhayeerFounder at Levels.fyi
Hey, definitely a good call out. You should be able to edit your post actually if you click the 3 dots at the top of your own post. However, it is a bit glitchy sometimes with the scroll on mobile which we plan on fixing soon!
