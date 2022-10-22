UniqueTechie4 in
Yahoo Ghosting After Final Round
I intially had a nice experience interviewing with a content team there for a program manager role.
Had a good phone screen, HM interview and last round with three team members. Everyone was friendly, asked great questions and seemed interested in what I could bring to the table. I could really see myself working with this team. Solid group of professionals.
Was told I'd hear back in two weeks after last round. It's now been a month.
I sent a follow-up email last week, no response,
I have not stopped applying or networking for other opportunities. I know better than that. But I just wanted to know if anyone else has had any experience with Yahoo and their hiring process. Does it really take this long? Do they have a history of not letting people know whether they've gotten the job or not?
I have two really great interviews next week with other companies so things are still progressing, it just would have been nice to know officially what the outcome was with Yahoo.
UniqueTechie4Project Manager
Thanks, I needed to hear this. This is one of the most exhausting job searches I’ve ever had.
Just like you, I had several other interviews that were stalled due to hiring freezes, ￼but the recruiters got back to me and told me what was happening. I was disappointed but appreciated the feedback.
How do you keep your energy up? I feel like I’m about to tap out.
5
I'm not saying this is the case for you, just to keep your head up and know that sometimes you can do everything right and not get the job. There are so many confounds out of our control.