Yahoo Ghosting After Final Round

I intially had a nice experience interviewing with a content team there for a program manager role.





Had a good phone screen, HM interview and last round with three team members. Everyone was friendly, asked great questions and seemed interested in what I could bring to the table. I could really see myself working with this team. Solid group of professionals.





Was told I'd hear back in two weeks after last round. It's now been a month.





I sent a follow-up email last week, no response,





I have not stopped applying or networking for other opportunities. I know better than that. But I just wanted to know if anyone else has had any experience with Yahoo and their hiring process. Does it really take this long? Do they have a history of not letting people know whether they've gotten the job or not?





I have two really great interviews next week with other companies so things are still progressing, it just would have been nice to know officially what the outcome was with Yahoo.