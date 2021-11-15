ApplesNCinnamon in
Continuously Learning?
My senior dev recently gave me the advice to take one hour every day to learn something new and it doesn't even have to be tech related. So I'm learning how to invest and get higher dividends because one day, I want to be able to have a stable income through dividends. I'm also interested in building some sort of program to track the stocks that give good dividend yields!
What are you guys learning? I could definitely use some inspiration as well.
coffeeplsSolution Architect
One of the best parts of being a Solutions Architect is that you have to keep on learning about the latest technology that's out there so I'm learning every day lol.
ApplesNCinnamonSoftware Engineer
There's endless tech to learn for sure
